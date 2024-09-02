10,000 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth $39,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

RealReal Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.64 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,256,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,256,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,600 shares of company stock worth $538,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

