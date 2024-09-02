11,209 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

