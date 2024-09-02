12,240 Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in LG Display by 21.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.14 on Monday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

