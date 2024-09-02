136,431 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 136,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

