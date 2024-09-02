15,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

