18,541 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

