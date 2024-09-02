1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 539,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 74.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 130,082 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

DIBS opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

