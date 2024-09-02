2,100 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $74.00 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.