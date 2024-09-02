216 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $821.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $929.97 and its 200-day moving average is $943.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

