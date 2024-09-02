2,263 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $55,075,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $31,260,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.