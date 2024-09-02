23,150 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,250,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,259 shares of company stock worth $3,348,759. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $145.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

