2,434 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after buying an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 104,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

View Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.