2,573 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $14,986,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Atkore by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $23,306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $93.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

