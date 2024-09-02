2,996 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $59.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

