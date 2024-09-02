30,533 Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 865,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Up 0.5 %

RYI opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

