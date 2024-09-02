310 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,084.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,065.98.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

