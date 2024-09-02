3,165 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 791.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EME opened at $393.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

