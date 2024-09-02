3,524 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 64.6% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 61.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $87.62 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

