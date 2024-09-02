35,677 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.36 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.