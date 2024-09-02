36,371 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 392,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PBF Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $207,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,875,198 shares in the company, valued at $687,085,395.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,364,100 shares of company stock valued at $103,048,517 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

