3,700 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,855,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ATI by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $17,040,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

ATI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $63.88 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.