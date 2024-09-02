400 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $15,796,036. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT stock opened at $491.96 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

