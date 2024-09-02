443 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8,186.7% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 117,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $214.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

