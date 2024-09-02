493 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $534.16 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.