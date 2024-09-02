5,215 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

