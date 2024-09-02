60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) versus VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Financial Comparison

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $9.41 million 0.20 -$92.84 million N/A N/A 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $250,000.00 9.49 -$3.77 million ($1.04) -1.29

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VBI Vaccines.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 0 0 N/A 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VBI Vaccines and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.10%. Given 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than VBI Vaccines.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -881.79% -525.42% -45.87% 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -98.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals beats VBI Vaccines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus. In addition, it develops coronavirus vaccine candidates that include VBI-2902, VBI-2901, and VBI-2905. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

