714 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 39.7% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 24.8% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $805.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $807.98.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.