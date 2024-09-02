751 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $342.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.88. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $359.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.96.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

