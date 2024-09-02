7,800 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

