787 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $267.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

