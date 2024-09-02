8,352 Shares in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.35% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,656,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERD opened at $39.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

