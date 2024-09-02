84,205 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $300,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.24 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,327 shares of company stock worth $978,760 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.