AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDTVF opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. AB Industrivärden has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

