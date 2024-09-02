Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 464,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.20 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
