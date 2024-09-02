Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 464,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.20 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACXP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

