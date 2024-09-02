Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 294,400 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.98 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADIL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

