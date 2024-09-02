Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 294,400 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.98 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.