Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $106.09 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.