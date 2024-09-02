Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 8,150,000 shares. Currently, 38.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,904.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. now owns 81,610,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,785,000 after purchasing an additional 902,415 shares in the last quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 121.0% during the second quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,985,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 6,014,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 99,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

ADV opened at $3.87 on Monday. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.