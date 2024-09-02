Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.07. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.