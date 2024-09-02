Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aeries Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

AERT opened at $1.91 on Monday. Aeries Technology has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeries Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeries Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

