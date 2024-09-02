AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $45,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,601. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment stock opened at $203.76 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.94 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

