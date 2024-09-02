Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Air T Trading Down 4.1 %

Air T stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.74. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Free Report ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Air T worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.