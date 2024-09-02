Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALGN. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.88.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $237.22 on Friday. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $375.68. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day moving average of $271.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

