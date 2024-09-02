Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.45 on Monday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

