Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 24.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Teekay by 16.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 604.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $755.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.

About Teekay

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.