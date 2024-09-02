Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $255.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average of $205.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.