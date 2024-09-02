Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 118,509 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 109.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,509 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 0.5 %

CPNG stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 1,110,432 shares worth $23,870,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

