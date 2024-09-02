Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,421 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

