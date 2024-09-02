Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 166,411 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.