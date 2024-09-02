Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,935 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 63,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVT opened at $15.55 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

In other Royce Value Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at $548,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

