Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of StoneX Group worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 10,975.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,839,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $2,942,689. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNEX stock opened at $82.86 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

